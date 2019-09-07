Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja

The South African Government, has disclosed what the Special Envoy of President Muhammadu Buhari, discussed with President Cyril Ramaphosa of South Africa in the wake of repeated xenophobic attacks on Nigerians in South Africa.

Recall that the Special Envoy of President Buhari and Director General of the National Intelligence Agency (NIA), Ahmed Rufai Abubakar, had departed Abuja for South Africa on Thursday after several xenophobic attacks on Nigerians in the country.

The South African Government, in a statement by Khusela Diko, Spokesperson to Ramaphosa, the South African Government said both countries reiterated the state visit of President Buhari in October to reinforce the strong bonds between the two countries.

Diko also said the visit will offer both countries the opportunity to jointly develop responses to challenges affecting people and businesses in South Africa and Nigeria.

“In the wake of public violence in South Africa and developments in Nigeria around South African businesses based in the West African country, President Cyril Ramaphosa held discussions yesterday, Friday 6 September 2019, with Ambassador Ahmed Rufai Abubakar, Special envoy of The President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, President Muhammadu Buhari.

“The visit to Pretoria by the Special Envoy followed a recent meeting between Presidents Ramaphosa and Buhari in Yokohama, Japan, on the sidelines of the Summit of the Tokyo International Conference on African Development.

“In yesterday’s discussion, the Special Envoy conveyed President Buhari’s concern at recent events in South Africa, in the context of the strong and cordial relations that characterise the interaction between the two countries.

“President Buhari conveyed his commitment to the values of prosperity and the advancement of Africa that are shared by South Africa and Nigeria,” the South African Government said.

The South African Government further said Nigeria said it stood ready to assist South Africa in establishing the root causes of and developing sustainable solutions to the challenges concerned.

“President Buhari has undertaken that where challenges emerge in Nigeria, the Nigerian government will act against lawlessness and the targeting of South African assets in Nigeria.

“President Ramaphosa reaffirmed South Africa-Nigeria relations as being firm and strong and said the two partners were resolute in their shared commitment to build an Africa at peace with itself and others,” Diko added.