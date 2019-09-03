Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has despatched a Special Envoy to convey to President Cyril Ramaphosa his concerns over reported attacks on Nigerian citizens and property in South Africa since August 29, 2019.

The special envoy is to also interact with his South African counterpart on the situation.

Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, in a statement said the Special Envoy is expected to arrive in Pretoria latest Thursday.

Buhari noted said he is deeply concern about the development.

The President said he has instructed the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, to summon the South African High Commissioner to Nigeria and get a brief on the situation; express Nigeria’s displeasure over the treatment of her citizens; and assurance of the safety of their lives and property.