Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja

Following the crisis raised by xenophobic attacks against Nigerians in South Africa, the special envoy of President Muhammadu Buhari, has departed Abuja to meet with President Cyril Ramaphosa of South Africa.

The spokesperson, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ferdinand Nwonye, in a statement issued in Abuja said upon his return to the country, the special envoy and the Nigerian High Commissioner to South Africa, would give a comprehensive briefing about the development in the southern African country to President Buhari.

“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs wishes to inform that following the recent unfortunate xenophobic attacks on Nigerians in South Africa, President Muhammadu Buhari has dispatched a special envoy who is on his way to South Africa.

“The special envoy will be received on arrival by the High Commissioner of Nigeria to South Africa, together with the Consul General and they will hold crucial meetings with high-level South African officials on all aspects of the xenophobic attacks on Nigerians.

“The special envoy and the High Commissioner will provide President Muhammadu Buhari with a comprehensive briefing on the situation in South Africa and on the outcome of their meetings,” Nwonye said.

Nwonye also said that the Nigerian Mission in South Africa had authoritatively informed that no Nigerian life was lost during the latest crisis.

“The public should, therefore, disregard social media clips claiming otherwise,” Nwonye added