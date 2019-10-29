Fred Itua, Abuja

Former Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu, has lodged the case of xenophobic attacks in Africa with the International Parliament for Tolerance and Peace (IPTP).

Speaking yesterday at the opening plenary of the October session of the IPTP in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, Ekweremadu demanded that special attention be paid to the menace of xenophobic attacks in the continent.

Ekweremadu, who chairs the Legal and Legislative Affairs Committee of the IPTP, lamented that xenophobic attacks had destroyed brotherhood, peace, and mutual relationship among african nations.

“Since we are holding this IPTP session in Africa, permit me to mention the issue of xenophobia, a development that worries me. There is a growing trend in acts and incidences of intolerance, which is destroying the brotherhood, peace, and mutual relationship among the people of Africa. As a special Parliament focusing on tolerance and peace, we will not close our eyes to the cases of xenophobia wherever it exists. I also appeal to our brothers and sisters in Africa to not only continue to tolerate, but to also respectfully accept one another as one people with a common destiny,” Ekweremadu said.

He, however, commended the Prime Minister of Ethiopia, Ahmed Abiy, for his efforts at promoting tolerance and peace in the East Africa, and for ending Ethiopia’s 20-year hostilities with Eritrea.

“Congratulations to him and the people of Ethiopia on this heart-lifting accomplishment. I hope that our presence and work here will help to reinforce Ethiopian government’s policy of preaching and working for tolerance with its neighbours, which is yielding peace.

“I hope that the Prime Minister’s vision of tolerance and peace will transcend the East African region and impact the rest of Africa. And it is my hope that other leaders will emulate his exemplary leadership,” he said.

Ekweremadu expressed satisfaction with the impact the IPTP had made since its inauguration in Malta in July 2018.

He lauded the President of the Global Council for Tolerance and Peace (GCTP), Dr. Ahmed bin Al-Jarwan for the successes recorded by both the Parliament and the General Council of the GCTP.