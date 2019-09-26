Damiete Braide

The National Association of Liberated Tigers (NALT) has commended the governments of Nigeria and South Africa for adopting diplomatic approach to address the recent xenophobic attacks on Nigerians.

In a press release jointly signed by the Public Relations Officers of the group, Okeoma Nwaeze (Nigeria) and O. Nnamchi (South Africa), it said the renewed attack and wanton destruction like many of its kind in the past was a departure from the spirit of Pan-Africanism and the continent’s integration plan as contained in the agenda 2063 of the African Union. The group urged African Union and other voices of reason to intervene to mitigate the further spread of attacks and counter reactions. NALT said in part: “We know that this senseless attack is propagated by an infinitesimal percentage of uninformed youth. We therefore welcome the efforts of religious leaders, civil societies and other well-meaning stakeholders trying to end these needless attacks and ask all and sundry to follow suit.

“NALT decries this set back to our collective will as Africans in stretching out hands of brotherhood and goodwill across borders. This further undermines the position of our continent as the new investment destination of the world as well as the emerging global power block envisaged under the Continental Free Trade Agreement recently signed by our leaderships.”