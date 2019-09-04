Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

A group, Democracy Network (DN), has urged the Federal government to evoke diplomatic actions against South Africa until satisfactory action is taken to address the xenophobic attacks on Nigerians in the country.

The group in a statement signed by its convener, Uche Wogu, said that it had watched with dismay, how the situation had degenerated recently.

The group also appealed to the Federal government to demand the immediate recall of the South African High Commissioner to Nigeria for deception and denial of the xenophobic attacks on Nigerians in South Africa.

“We call on the Federal government to immediately save the lives and property of Nigerians in South Africa by taking the following actions: demand the immediate recall of the South African High Commissioner to Nigeria for deception and denial of the xenophobic attacks on Nigerians in South Africa.

“In addition to the Special Envoy despatched by the president to South Africa, we insist the president sends a delegation led by the Vice President of Nigeria to the South African President to underscore the seriousness of the xenophobic attacks on Nigerian citizens.

“Evoking diplomatic actions against South Africa until satisfactory action is taken; temporarily sanctioning South African businesses in Nigeria by shutting them down.

“If need be, to commence the evacuation of Nigerians from the troubled regions in South Africa. Addressing Nigerians on what the government has done and is doing since the resumption of the attacks on Nigerians.

“Presenting to Nigerians, the government’s short, medium and long- term plans to prevent similar attacks against Nigerians anywhere they reside in the world,” the statement read.