Bimbola Oyesola, [email protected]

Organised labour has called for stringent measures to be taken immediately against South Africa in the wake of the last week’s attacks on Nigerians and other Africans living in the country.

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC) were unanimous in their condemnation of the attacks on businesses and killing of Nigerians by mobs in South Africa.

The NLC said the attacks and killings were beastly and unacceptable.

NLC president, Comrade Ayuba Wabba, demanded for appropriate compensation and assurances from South African government that it would never happen again, not only to Nigerians but all foreign nationals in South Africa.

“The frequency and escalation of these attacks are not only reprehensible, but are capable of undermining the illustrious bilateral relations between the government and people of Nigeria and government and people of South Africa,” he said.

He noted that, as despicable as these attacks were, the NLC would advise against crude retaliatory measures such as the burning down of perceived South African businesses in Nigeria, stating that, in reality, some of those businesses are owned by Nigerians.

He said, “We, therefore, appeal to Nigerians to leave this matter to the Nigerian government, which has acted properly by despatching an envoy to South Africa to express its displeasure as well as table its demands.

“On our part, too, we hold the South African government squarely responsible for failing in its duty to protect or safeguard the lives and properties of foreign nationals, especially Nigerians, who have been subject of attacks over time.

“Accordingly, we demand an immediate end to these killings and destruction of property.”

The TUC, on its part, said the nonchalant attitude displayed by the leadership and people of South Africa suggested that they have obviously forgotten the sacrifice Nigeria and other African countries made to achieve their freedom from apartheid.

According to the TUC president, Comrade Quadri Olaleye, the videos and pictures detailing graphic and gory treatments meted out to non-indigenes were disturbing enough for any country to take a serious position against South Africa and all that they represent.

He said the Nigerian government must adopt stringent diplomatic measures, and also urged other African countries to follow suit.

He said, “For us, the congress believes strongly that South African government is guilty of the dastardly act by association. The question is, what do they hope to achieve? How can killings go on for years without government bringing culprits to book? This is very unfortunate.

“Nigeria is a country that accommodates all and sundry. South African companies own several multi-billion-dollar investments on our soil, yet we co-exist despite all the aggression against our own people in their home country. To make issues worse, these same companies are involved in anti-labour practices.

“For the same people to turn around to dehumanise and kill Nigerians is unacceptable. Not anymore. This must stop! This sacrifice is becoming too grave to bear.”

The TUC president opined that the evacuation of Nigerians must commence immediately stressing that it was government’s responsibility to protect its nationals everywhere.

He maintained that government must not shirk its responsibility to citizens whereever they are. He equally stated that South Africans must know that no man or country has monopoly of violence.

“Inasmuch as we wouldn’t want to repay evil with evil, we should not also be pushed to the wall,” he said.