For former international boxing champion, Peter Oboh, it is ungodly for anyone to take laws into his or her hands. It is also ungodly to betray the hospitality of a friend.

This was the position of Oboh while reacting to the xenophobic attacks on Nigerians and other Africans in South Africa. According to the boxer turned-pastor, the attacks will one way or the other affect sporting competitions between Nigeria and the Rainbow nation.

“The attack will surely affect sporting competitions between Nigeria and South Africa. When sports men don’t feel save in any country, they will avoid anything that has to do with sports in such country. You have to be alive to show your medal. In other words, it is only a man that is alive that can celebrate his victory,” he stated.

Oboh, however, posited that Nigerians should refrain from leaving South Africa as directed by the Federal Government. “I think Nigerians should not leave South Africa because of the diplomatic rules that bind us together. Both Nigeria and South Africa are like twin brothers. Also, we have not officially broken relationship with one another. This issue of xenophobic attack is just between the citizens of South Africa and Nigeria and not the South African and Nigerian governments.

“But because of his love for Nigeria, President Muhammadu Buhari sent an aircraft to bring Nigerians back, he only did this to save guard their lives, because of the complaints that Nigerian lives are being threatened. For me, I want the issue of xenophobic attacks to be tackled in a logical manner. Let justice prevail. I strongly believe that those Nigerians who earn their money legitimately should be compensated but those that got theirs through dubious ways, let nature take its course.”