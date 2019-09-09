WOLE BALOGUN, Ado Ekiti

The Nigeria Labour Congress(NLC), has said the killings and destruction of Nigerians and their property in South Africa confirmed failure of governance.

The labour union added that the fact that the government could not provide employments for its citizens forced Nigerians to seek greener pastures in other better climes, thus subjecting them to attacks.

NLC appealed to Nigerians not to destroy the property and businesses of South African nationals over the xenophobic actions, saying such would further compound the unemployment problems at home.

In a telephone chat with newsmen in Ado Ekiti on Monday, the NLC Chairman in Ekiti State, Com. Kolapo Olatunde, said the way out of xenophobia, is for Nigerian governments to provide reliable jobs for its citizens.

“This situation was very unfortunate. It confirms that our government has not done enough to protect us in terms of provision of employments .

“Nigeria remains one of the worst country that suffered the highest incidences of brain drain. It is sad Nigerians would have to leave their country and sojourn to an economically weaker country like South Africa and be searching for jobs.

“We saw how Nigerians are being killed, beaten and their property destroyed. I know that the crisis can be resolved through diplomatic means, but the best way to save Nigerians from this kind of embarrassment is to provide jobs for them at home.

“If they are at home, they will be safer on their own fatherland,” he said.

On the protests being staged by Nigerians culminating in the destruction of property and investments belonging to South Africans, Olatunde advised that Nigerians shouldn’t act in a manner that would portray them as lawless citizens.

“The fact that the South Africans decided to be lawless doesn’t mean we should toe their line of action. We must let the entire world knows that we believe in African unity.

“I want to commend the Nigerian citizens for rising up to defend their fellow citizens . This confirmed that they still see themselves as indivisible entity,” Olatunde said.