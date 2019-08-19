Emma Emeozor,[email protected]

The recent picketing of South African businesses in Nigeria by the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) was a bold statement that expressed the anguish of Nigerians, resulting from the xenophobic attacks on their compatriots’ resident in that country.

The action of the students would not have occurred if the government of South Africa had acted expeditiously since the attacks started over five years ago. The protest, though peaceful, was a clear message to the governments of Nigeria and South Africa that Nigerians have become wary of their rhetoric.

The killing of Nigerians in South Africa have continued despite assurances by the Nigerian government that it was on top of the matter and agreement had been reached with Pretoria on the security of Nigerians and their property.

Undoubtedly, Nigerians are at a loss as at why the diplomatic efforts so far made by their government, even at the presidential level, have failed to yield the expected result. In 2018, President Muhammadu Buhari and his South African counterpart, Cyril Ramaphosa held talks in Abuja on the crisis among others.

The thinking at the time was that Nigerians will no longer be victims of xenophobic attacks. But this school of thought has since been proved wrong. Now, Nigerians have been told that Buhari and Ramaphosa would meet in October, 2019 to discuss the matter. But for how long will the two presidents and other officials of the two governments parley on the crisis. It’s time for frank talks between Nigeria and South Africa.

It will be folly for the two governments to allow irate Nigerians to seek vengeance before the situation is handled with the seriousness it deserves. The action of NANS should be seen as a clarion call on Buhari and Ramaphosa to end the killings of Nigerians and indeed the nationals of other African countries resident in South Africa.

The protest by NANS exposed the apprehension of the South African government over the country’s businesses in Nigeria. It also removed the lid on the eyes of Pretoria and for once it saw clearly the danger that could result from the unguided behaviour of the perpetrators of xenophobic attacks on the Nigerians. Now, the government knows that nobody has the monopoly of unleashing attacks on others. But a situation of tit-for-tat should not be encouraged between the two powerful nations of Africa, especially against the background of the affinity between the two countries dating back to the era of the fight against apartheid.

Of course, addressing the problem requires sincerity on the part of the South African government and not denials of the xenophobia attacks. Kind talks and apology are what Nigerians and the victims of xenophobic attacks need from the people and government of South Africa.

The reaction of the South African Minister for International Relations and Cooperation to the NANS’ protest was an indictment of the students. He chose to castigate the students rather than explain what his government was doing to end the attacks on the nationals of other African countries. Despite reports of killings of Nigerians resulting from xenophobic attacks, Dr Naledi Pandor described the claims of NANS as “devoid of truth, reckless and unwarranted.” These are sore words that should not have come from a high ranking South African government official who incidentally is in a position to have the correct facts on his table. In his current position, Pandor owes Africans resident in South Africa the obligation to ensure their safety. He should not been seen to be defending the indefensible, certainly not in broad day light.

Pandor who spoke through the Acting High Commissioner to Nigeria, Bobby Moroe said: “We find these statements most unfortunate as they don’t reflect the strong relations that exist between the people and the government of South Africa and Nigeria.”

Pandor failed to take note of the fact that diplomatic relations must impact positively on the citizens of the countries involved. Put differently, diplomatic relations cannot be described to be “strong”when the safety of lives and property of the citizens of the countries involved cannot be guaranteed.

All the levels of people-to-people relations must be promoted. Diplomatic ties between Nigeria and South Africa cannot be described as “strong” when Nigerian citizens are not happy with their host. The people (Nigerians) have the right to demand that their government cut ties with any country where they feel not safe especially if the host government is unable to protect them.

Pandor was not only economical with the truth but he was also reckless and selfish in his statement. He was more concerned with the safety of South African businesses in Nigeria. His talk about inviting members of NANS to South Africa made a ‘joke’ of the seriousness of the matter when he made reference to the murder of Mrs Elizabeth Ndubuisi-Chukwu. He said “no one should abuse the unfortunate tragedy to generate negative sentiments about South Africa.” The goal the minister tried to achieve was that NANS’ action was blackmail.

And in an attempt to play down the matter, he said “there is no targeting of any group of Africans in South Africa. It was not clear if Pandor meant to say xenophobic attack is like any other crime that is occurs in any human society when he said, “Our law enforcement agencies are making every effort to fight crime and arrest all criminals.”

But foreign citizens resident in a country also commit crimes and are subject to the laws of the country. Former Nigerian interior minister, Lt. Gen Abdulrahman Danbazau who visited South Africa in March 2017 over the issue of xenophobic attacks on Nigerians, reportedly said 400 Nigerians were serving jail terms for various offences in that country.

Africans who have been victims of xenophobic attacks in South Africa will be amazed to hear the words of Pandor. Of course, members of NANS are not seeking opportunity for a jamboree in South Africa. If there is any gift they would want from Pandor, it is the guarantee that henceforth Nigerians resident in his country will be protected from xenophobic attacks.

Interestingly, Pandor is not alone in his thinking. While responding to questions by reports on attacks on Nigerians during his visit to Nigeria in 2018, Ramaphosa said “. . . that has been as a result of criminal activity among our own people which we are focusing on from a criminal element point of view.”The president had insisted that “South Africans do not have any form of negative disposition or hatred towards Nigerians.”

Undoubtedly, South Africa has mirage of problems resulting from the long years of apartheid rule. Since the end of apartheid, the government has been grappling with the challenge of correcting the ills suffered by the Blacks. A major problem facing the government is that of creating enough jobs for the teeming population of black youths roaming the streets. The people of South Africa need the sympathy of all. But the support of other Africans cannot come in the face of aggression.

The thinking that nationals of other African countries are stealing their jobs and businesses must be discouraged. They must learn to embrace their African brothers in line with the gospel of unity of Africa preached by former President Nelson Mandela.

On the part of Nigeria, the Federal Government must take the right decision at the right time in the overall interest of Nigerians. Xenophobic attacks on Nigeria did not start today. Over the years, the government has repeatedly assured Nigerians that it is addressing the problem. Each time a Nigerian is killed in South Africa, the Nigerian High Commission, the Consulate, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Presidency would issue statements, condemning the killings and pledging to take action to end the orgy.

In March, 2017, former Foreign Affairs Minister Geoffrey Onyeama told Nigerians that he and his South African counterpart have agreed to set up an Early Warning Mechanism to address the issue of security. A year later, precisely, in July 2018, Onyeama reportedly said Nigeria and South Africa were serious about the implementation of the Early Warning Mechanism.

Onyeama spoke ahead of Ramaphosa’s visit. His words: “On the issue of the early warning system, we hope to have the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed soon. South African President is going to be here tomorrow.”

The question the Presidency and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs need to answer now is what is the status of the early warning system? Was the MoU signed and if the answer is in the affirmative, how effective has it been in addressing the problem. Nigerians want to know why the killings of their brothers and sisters have continued despite the government’s assurances.

The action of NANS was an act of deterrence and from the reaction of the South African government, it is clear that the killings may not end soon except the people and government of Nigeria take appropriate action.

The Buhari administration in its second term must address positively the complaints of Nigerians in Diaspora to instil confidence in them. The government must not be seen as coming from a weak position in matters that concern the safety of the lives and property of Nigerians. Nigerians are tired of government’s statements without commensurate action. Indeed, Nigerians do not understand the government’s foreign policy direction, especially as they continue to be victims of hate in other countries. It is not correct to say that all Nigerians in Diaspora are criminals. This is the more reason the government must act beyond the issuing of diplomatic statements when homes of its citizens are being unjustly set on fire abroad.

Perhaps, the Buhari administration should take an example from Obasanjo’s administration when Nigeria-Benin Republic border was sealed to compel the government to cooperate in the arrest of a notorious trans-border criminal.