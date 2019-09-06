Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

The Federal government has reiterated that it will continue to demand and insist on fairness and justice for all Nigerians over the xenophobic attacks in South Africa.

Chairman/CEO of the Nigerian Diaspora Commission Hon Abike Dabiri-Erewa, said this in an interview with 101 Business, when she retweeted on her verified twitter handle @abikedabiri.

She described the recent vandalisation and destruction of properties belonging to South African brands in the country as a step taken in the wrong direction, appealing to them to address the situation with caution.

President Buhari’s administration will continue to demand and insist on fairness and justice for all Nigerians

According to her: “That’s not who we are as Nigerians. We are humane and we respect humanity. We welcome our visitors, we don’t go humiliating them. And more so, by destroying properties and looting, they are actually doing more harm to Nigerians in Nigeria than South Africans.”

Dabiri-Erewa added that peaceful and non-violent protests are a better options rather than violence as two wrongs do not make anything right.

“Nothing wrong with a peaceful, non-violent protest, and the government has taken the right actions by making it clear that it would not tolerate maltreatment of its citizens.”

Her call for caution came as the South African government temporarily closed its diplomatic missions in Nigeria following reprisal attacks by Nigerians triggered by the xenophobic violence in SA.

South African Foreign Affairs Minister Naledi Pandor said on Thursday that the embassy was closed temporarily after threats led to fears for staff safety.

“There is Afrophobia we are sensing that exists; there is resentment and we need to address that,” Pandor told newsmen on Thursday.