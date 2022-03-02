By Chinenye Anuforo

Xerox H.S (Nigeria) Limited, leader in reprographics, office document and management software is fully set to re-captured and dominate the Nigerian workplace environment with the re-introduction of 19 global solutions through its electronic document management system (EDMS).

The re-launch of the EDMS last week to customers across public and private establishments in Lagos is a testimonial of its commitment to Nigeria’s work space, according to the company.

Speaking to journalist at a press conference in Lagos the company’s general manager, sales and marketing, Mr. Femi Abidoye, said the EDMS was re-introduced to Nigeria to meet expectations and the paradigm shift in the workplace occasioned by the COVID-19 pandemic and global workplace distruptions by professionals from all walks of life.

Ever since the grievous impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, especially in 2020, there have been reductions in workplace activities, especially activities that would ordinarily require the presence of employees in the office. Unfortunately, the majority of the activities around the workplace still revolve around paperwork, some of which include generating paper documents like photocopying and printing, signing of paper documents by the parties involved, and submission of documents like receipts and invoices by customers and clients, having proposals and reports in paper formats, retrieval and storage of these documents in the library or archive rooms.

All these activities and more have made it difficult for workplaces to really adopt the Smart Workplace.

The Xerox workplace assistants in the intelligent atmosphere with the connect key solutions and software on Xerox device is the global solution to all reprograhphic expectation and documentation need.

In his address, Abidoye emphasized that now that COVID-19 has come to stay, a new way of working must be adopted that will not only ensure the safety of workers in the work environment but also ensure productivity of the company as regards revenue and profit.

In order to ensure progress and productivity in these changing times, it is high time organizations embraced EDMS, a system that helps ensure that every employee’s documents are always secure and available at their fingertips, granting them secure access, any where, any time and on any device, he said.

EDMS is the sum total of the processes and technologies involved in the creation, management, retrieval, indexing, storage and disposition of documents and records of an organization.