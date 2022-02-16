By Chinenye Anuforo

Xiaomi has launched its Redmi Note 11 series in the Nigerian market, pushing forward the legacy of Redmi Note series with three all-new devices. Redmi Note 11 Pro, Redmi Note 11S and Redmi Note 11.

Rising to the challenge to bring even stronger specs and features, Redmi Note 11 series again brings powerful upgrades to its camera system, charging speed, display, and SoC—making flagship-level smartphone performance more accessible than before.

Meanwhile, Xiaomi also announced the official launch of three AloT products: Redmi Buds 3, Redmi Buds 3 Pro and Redmi Watch 2 Lite to enhance smart experiences for different facets of users’ lives.

Raising up the flagship camera experience Redmi Note 11 Pro, and Redmi Note 11S once again feature 108MP primary sensors, allowing you to capture and share moments of your life in high resolution and true-to-life details. Utilizing the Samsung HM2 sensor with a large 1/1.52” sensor size, the main camera leverages 9-in-1 pixel binning technology as well as dual native ISO to deliver incredible images with higher dynamic range and colour performance, with excellent results even in dim light. The 8MP ultra-wide angle camera extends your perspective with a 118-degree viewing angle, and the 2MP macro camera captures fine details from up close. Additionally, the 2MP depth camera on Redmi Note 11 Pro, Redmi Note 11S and Redmi Note 11 allows you to create a natural bokeh effect for your portrait shots. The front of Redmi Note 11 Pro and Redmi Note 11S feature a 16MP front camera that can capture clear, natural-looking selfies.

Boasting a high refresh rate up to 120Hz and a touch sampling rate up to 360Hz, Redmi Note 11 series enhances your screen experience with smoother animations and lag-free transitions, while also registering more precise finger touches. With a screen size of 6.67-inch and 6.43-inch, the series is equipped with a FHD+ AMOLED DotDisplay featuring DCI-P3 wide color gamut, provides more vibrant colours and details, while also reaching as much as 1200 nits to ensure the screen’s clarity even in bright daylight.The beautiful display is packed into a trendy flat-edge body design. Plus, with dual super linear speakers located at the top and bottom of the phone, Redmi Note 11 series offers a complete entertainment experience with immersive stereo sound for gaming or watching videos.

Redmi Note 11 is equipped with a Snapdragon® 680 processor built using flagship-level 6nm process to deliver superior performance while conserving power.

Redmi Note 11 Pro and Redmi Note 11S rise to the challenge with advanced octa-core MediaTek Helio G96 processor and up to 8GB of RAM. Additionally, all three Redmi Note 11 series devices equip you with a 5,000mAh large-capacity battery. Alongside this exceptional battery capacity is Xiaomi flagship-level 67W turbo charging in Redmi Note 11 Pro, which take as little as 15 minutes to fill 50% of battery. Redmi Note 11S and Redmi Note 11 feature 33W Pro fast charging, allowing you to charge to100% in around an hour.

As of Q4 2021, MIUI monthly active users surpassed 500 million. The latest generation operating system MIUI 13 offers an all-round upgrade with a focus on improving core experience—including faster storage, higher background process efficiency, smarter processing, and longer battery life—alongside useful features including sidebars.

Part of the smartphones including Redmi Note 11/Redmi Note 11S/Redmi Note 11 Pro will roll out MIUI 13 first wave in Q1 2022, with the release schedule for other devices to be gradually published on the MIUI website.