By Chinenye Anuforo

Xiaomi, the consumer electronics and smart device manufacturing company is enabling an unforgettable yuletide celebration for customers this season With a plethora of valuable rewards, including refrigerators, Xiaomi luggage, Redmi Bud 3 earbuds plus, and a whopping sum of 3 million Naira to one lucky winner who will be selected through a raffle draw on January 10th, 2023 upon the purchase of any Xiaomi smartphones.

Xiaomi has launched this Christmas campaign to appreciate its tens of thousands of customers across Nigeria as a way to commemorate the time of the year considered as a time to share love and good wishes. Through this campaign, the brand is offering lots of end of the year gifts items to show appreciation to Nigerians and most especially its customers for patronage and supports throughout the year.

According to Xiaomi, anyone who buys Redmi Note 11 Series and Redmi 10 Series, Xiaomi 12 Series will definitely gain the chance to win the amazing gifts.

Redmi Note 11, is a super high-performance smartphone is equipped with a Snapdragon® 680 processor, 33W Pro fast charging, 90Hz AMOLED Dot Display, 50MP AI quad camera, and 5000mAh battery strong enough to survive power scarcity. While Redmi Note 11S is equipped with advanced octa-core MediaTek Helio G96 processor and up to 8GB of RAM. Redmi 10 2022 product also offers a MediaTek Helio G88 and a 5,000mAh big battery as well as an 18W fast charging and a 22.5W in-box charger.

Redmi 10A offers a large 6.53″ HD+ display to watch and enjoy videos among many other things. While Redmi 10C is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 680 processor which makes it capable of great performance while also being highly power efficient, extending Redmi 10C’s battery life. The phone also has a massive 5000mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging and a Large 6.71″ display, 60Hz refresh rate that supports Netflix HD and Prime Video HD streaming experience.

Another product on the giveaway shelf is Redmi Note 11 Pro and Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G. Redmi Note11 Pro features a MediaTek Helio G96, Dual stereo speakers, and a 5000 mAh battery. Some other features include IP53 dust and splash resistance with 6.67 Inches and Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G is also developed as an enhanced version of Redmi Note 11 Pro with 5G internet capacity with 6.67” FHD+AMOLED Dot Display, 120Hz high refresh rate, 108MP main camera, 4500 mAh battery capacity, 120W Hyper charge which charges to 100% in 15 minutes and MediaTek Dimensity 920 chipset.

Through this gesture, Xiaomi is showing love this season and appreciating everyone for their continued loyalty and trust in the brand with the varieties of gift options made available to all upon the purchase of any of Xiaomi products.

We hope you will continue being one of our valued customers in 2023. We wish you a prosperous New Year from Xiaomi, the brand that cares.