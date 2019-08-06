Xirea Apparels Limited officially opened its world-class factory for business recently. The company commissioned two warehouses (raw materials and finished goods) and the garment factory.

The event attracted an interesting mix of dignitaries from oil and gas, fashion, construction, education, armed forces and banking sectors. Mr. Simbi Wabote, the Executive Secretary of the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB) represented by Dr. Patrick Obah, the Director of Statistics and Research, Mr. Walter Paviani, the Managing Director of Saipem Nigeria, and Mr. Kayode Ogunleye, the Vice President, HR Shell Nigeria, did the honours of cutting the ribbons signifying that Xirea is open for business.

The event also showcased the launch of West Africa’s first indigenous brand of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) – Buphalo. Buphalo Active Gear is Xirea’s first customer and showcased its products by hosting Africa’s first ever Safety Fashion runway to the delight of the guests.

Mr. Obinna Eneh, the founder of Xirea Apparels and Buphalo Active Gear, during his speech themed, “The Spirit of Nigeria”, reiterated his vision of employing more than 50,000 people by 2030. He also promised to make the Buphalo Safety Fashion runway event an annual fixture.

“Xirea Apparels is a full package clothing manufacturing service. We handle everything from thought to finish to bring our customers’ vision to life. Our end to end solutions include product development, fabric and trim sourcing, tech pack development, pattern development, size chart grading, sample development; manufacturing: cut and sew manufacturing, printing/embroidery, bulk production and custom fabrics,” Eneh said.

Other services rendered by Xirea Apparels, according to him, include quality control inspection, custom notion and trims, labels and tags, and packaging.

Xirea apparels has the capacity and expertise to manufacture to export quality, the following categories of garments – safety garments, armed forces uniforms, school uniforms, corporate apparels, fashion apparels, menswear, womenswear, sportswear and kids’ wears.

“With Xirea Apparels you no longer need to source your apparels needs abroad; you get all your solutions under one roof minimising production delays and ensuring consistency in quality…”