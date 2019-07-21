Xirea Apparels, a new garment production company, will on Tuesday, this week, launch a state-of-the-art manufacturing facility located at Trans-Amadi Layout, Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

Founder and Chief Executive of Xirea Apparels, Mr. Obinna Frederick, said in a statement that several dignitaries including top government functionaries, captains of industry and other stakeholders would grace the ground-breaking event.

He added that the Executive Secretary, Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board, NCDMB, Simbi Wabote would be the special guest along with the Managing Director of Saipem Contracting Nigeria Limited, Mr. Walter Peviani.

Frederick said the event will showcase the Buphalo safety products, the first brand to roll out of the Xirea ultra-modern factory, in a move that signals the company’s readiness and capabilities for contract manufacturing of for the garment spectrum.

Xirea, Frederick further said, is “positioned to handle sourcing and garment production requirements of large organisations including the armed forces, oil and gas companies, uniforms and e-commerce retailers. It is a one-step manufacturing company for diverse types of wears: fashion, sports, military and corporate wear.”