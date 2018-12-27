Adewale Sanyaolu

A House of Representatives Candidate for the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Bende, Abia State, Chima Anyaso, has called on the rich to display more love and affection towards the needy.

The Igbere-born businessman said such gesture are the true hallmark of Christmas and indeed Christianity.

He made the call on Christmas day at his Igbere country home in Abia State when he hosted different community groups and organisations including widows, children, the elderly and the poor as part of events to mark this year’s Christmas celebration.

“Christmas season is not just for merriment and celebration, but it is a time to recommit ourselves to the work for which Christ Himself was born and to that same cause for which he died. Christmas is a time to spread love, share whatever you have and help those in need and for uplifting the downtrodden” he said.

Worried by the number of people who are not able to afford food and clothes for Christmas, Anyaso said any gesture that is directed at helping others would be rewarded by God who is the ultimate giver of all good things.

Anyaso had previously donated different items to beneficiaries in Bende, over 200 beneficiaries received items ranging from cars, motorcycles, food items, clothes, books to various other support materials intended to alleviate poverty and for making life more enjoyable to the people.