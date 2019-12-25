Timothy Olanrewaju, Maiduguri

Borno State governor, Babagana Zulum has promised to step up efforts to improve the security situation in the state.

Zulum in his Christmas message to the people of Borno on Wednesday said he would not relent in his aggressive efforts to secure lives and properties of the people even as Boko Haram renews attacks on communities.

“I wish my Christian brothers and sisters in Borno State a happy and memorable Christmas celebration and I reassure all citizens that we will not relent in providing good governance, particularly on security.

“We are working round the clock engaging and supporting our military and other security components; continually recruiting, equipping and mobilizing thousands of eligible volunteers in civilian JTF, hunters and vigilantes and deploying them to all corners of Borno State,” the governor said in his message issued by his spokesman, Isa Gusau.



He said he decided to celebrate the Christmas with many Christians in the southern part of Borno as a step to unite the people the more.

The governor relocated to Askira-Uba Local Government in the southern part of the state, some 250 kilometers to Maiduguri, the state capital.

He had on Tuesday visited about seven communities in the local government where he announced the release of patrol vehicles to hunters and vigilante for effective survellaince of the area and collaborations with the military troops.

Boko Haram has severally attacked most of the towns and villages in the area.

Meanwhile, residents of Maiduguri celebrated the Christmas without security breach at least for most part of the day. Christians attended church services in most part of the city as police and other security personnel patrol major roads and streets in the city to forestall possible attacks by Boko Haram suicide bombers as it were some years ago.