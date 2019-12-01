David Onwuchekwa, Nnewi

Ahead of the Christmas festivities, and as a measure against traffic jam in Nnewi industrial community, Anambra State, Governor Willie Obiano has awarded contracts to repair major roads in the area.

Contractor handling the Nnewi project, Sir Bobby Okwuosa who identified himself as the Managing Director of Fancee Construction Company Limited said, yesterday, that massive palliative measures on Nnewi roads had already started. He explained that the road repairs with stone base and also to be asphalted are expected to be completed before third week of December, 2019.

Some of the roads earmarked for repairs include Roundabout to Nnamdi Azikiwe University Teaching Hospital; Bank Road; Nkwo to Nkwo; Ibeto Avenue, among others.

Sir Okwuosa assured that the project would be completed on schedule. “We have taken care of Bank Road because that is the major entrance to the market and major banks in Nnewi. We have done the road with stone base and when you look at it, it’s motorable now. We will be doing asphalt, that is overlay on top of the places with stone base, “ the contractor explained.

He said the company is moving as fast as it could to meet the deadline. He explained that Governor Obiano awarded the same reconstruction work to other contractors to do the same job across the State “and nobody would like to disappoint the governor since we have been mobilized.”

He said the company had moved in with full force working round the clock.

Former Commissioner for Youths and Sports in Anambra, Ezeakukwu Emma Nsoedo an Nnewi indigene commended Governor Obiano for what he described as his timely intervention to abate this year’s gridlock, especially during the Yuletide in Nnewi.