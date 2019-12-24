Tony Udemba

A member of the Federal House of Representatives representing Amuwo Odofin federal constituency of Lagos State, Hon. Oghene Emmanuel Egoh, has called on the Lagos State government to urgently rehabilitate all the roads within the area and provide basic infrastructure in order to improve the living conditions of the people. He decried the unending sufferings of residents due to bad roads and traffic jams caused by indiscriminate parking by truck drivers, even as he noted that it was wrong for tank farms to be sited in the area which originally designated as residential area.

“I appeal to Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu to swing into action and construct multiple-lane roads within the area to easy-off the perennial traffic jam in our area which has become a nightmare for the residents.” Hon. Oghene made the call in Satellite Town while speaking with reporters when he hosted party loyalists and members of the constituency to a special Christmas celebration party.

While donating bags of rice, clothing materials and cash to his supporters, he noted that he was motivated to give back to his constituents in appreciation of their many years of unflinching support and for standing by him in every election. According to him, “members of this constituency have been so much supportive of me over the years, and have voted massively for me in every election. Therefore, in the spirit of the Christmas which promotes love and sharing, I feel honoured to give back to members of my community who have continued to show so much love and support to me.”

He further used the occasion to kick off the free bus services from Lagos to Onitsha, saying “in our usual way of supporting our people, both Moslems and Christians during festivities, we are making available free bus transport services to those who are planning to travel home in order to facilitate their transportation from Lagos to Onitsha, and the programme is starting from 21st December to 27th December.”

Highlight of the occasion, included distribution of bags of rice, clothing materials, cash gifts, empowerment programme on entrepreneurial skills, as well as free eye tests and distribution of glasses.

The event which witnessed the presence of leaders of PDP in area, attracted over 600 party supporters and members of the constituency.