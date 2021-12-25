From Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

Kebbi State Governor, Senator Abubakar Atiku Bagudu has felicitated with Christians as they celebrate this year’s Christmas and urged them the period to continue to live in peace with each other irrespective of their religious, political and ethnic differences.

Bagudu,through his Special Adviser on Media,Mallam Yahyah Sarki in a statement, made available to newsmen in Birnin Kebbi, described Christmas period as festive moment to preaches peaceful coexistence.

According to him,” With unity, Nigeria will continue to grow from strength to strength . This means that the country would be at par with its contemporaries.

” Our diversity and population should be an advantage, more opportunities, and not problems. There is the need for the citizens to also exhibit more love and patriotism in favour of the nation.

” This is absolutely crucial if Nigeria must fully evenly develop and for the leaders to be able to facilitate its growth,” he added.

Bagudu thanked the people of the state for their support, loyalty and trust for his administration to continue to take Kebbi State to greater height of prosperity, peace and tranquility.

He added:” The festivities of Christmas and New Year are joyous moments for merriment, reflections and the exchange of love.”