From Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

Tragedy struck on Christmas Eve in Obogoro community, Yenagoa Local Government Area when a cow slated to be killed, revolted and killed a former youth president of the community, Mr Sobokime Igodo.

Investigations revealed the deceased and a group of friends had contributed money to buy the cow, to kill and share for the Yuletide season as they normally do every year.

It was an annual practice and this year was no exception as the cow was bought and taken to Obogoro for the routine killing by butchers.

Findings revealed that at the deceased’s residence where the sharing was to take place, the two butchers hired were unable to make the cow stand and they kept attempting to find a way to kill it.

The deceased who was inside the house had come out but was on a call and was not paying attention to the drama between the two butchers and the cow.

Sources said all of a sudden, the cow got up and charged towards the deceased who was on a call, kicking him so hard that he landed on his back and broke his spine.

He was rushed to the Federal Medical Centre (FMC), Yenagoa before he was referred to the University of Port Harcourt Teaching Hospital, Rivers when he eventually died.

A family source in an interview said the circumstances surrounding the death of Sobokime was a devastating one for the family and the Obogoro community.

According to him, his death has ruined the air of festivities for the family and the youths of Obogoro.

Meanwhile Bayelsa State has been thrown into mourning following the death of one time senator representing Bayelsa East, Senator Inatimi Rufus Spiff.

Spiff, a one –time Secretary to the old Rivers State Government under governor Rufus Ada George was also a former Commissioner for Education in Bayelsa State.

Until his death he was the Chairman of the Reconciliation Committee of the Peoples Democratic Party( PDP).

His death is a big blow to the PDP in Bayelsa East especially Brass Local Government Area, where he has been a backbone for the party.

One of his political associates and PDP candidate for Nembe/ Brass Federal Constituency, Maria Ebikake described his death as painful.

“The distinguished Senator is an icon that will be sorely missed not only by his family but by all whose lives he touched during his illustrious and brief political life,” she said.

Sources said his community Twon Brass Island was thrown into mourning when news of his death filtered into the community.