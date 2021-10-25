From Charity Nwakaudu, Abuja

Xploit Consulting Limited, with the support of Access Bank Plc, has sensitized students in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja and neighboring states on the effects of drugs addiction.

Director of Communication, Xploits Consulting limited Mrs Grace Taiwo while addressing the students , said that the issue of drug addiction ihas eaten deep into the society especially among young adults.

She added that the habit is gradually crippling the economy of the country as a lot of destinies of the younger generation are being damaged through this act.

She, therefore, urged the students to deceit from illicit drugs consumption and bad peers to save guard the future.

Mr Augustine Nduka, National Drug Law Enforcement Agency ( NDLEA) Gudu who was the main speaker,spoke extensively on drugs ranging from definition, examples,types of addiction,stages of drug abuse, classification of drugs, effects of drugs and how to get help when addicted.

Mr Nduka adviced the students to stay away from drugs as it can lead to jail term or death.

Speaking further , Mr Samuel Animoku, an ICT consultant spoke to the students on peer influence, he asked them to watch the type of friends they keep as they could mar or break them.

Appreciating the efforts of Access bank Plc and Xploits Consulting limited, Mr Oliver Onoja, Principal of Babcecil Schools , in Karu said the lecture is timely, as drug abuse is the in- thing for young adults as he urged the facilitators to have the lectures periodically.

Miss Angela Anajendu of Capville Group of schools, Dawaki thanked the facilitators and sponsors for educating them on the dangers of drug abuse.

The participating schools promised to kick start a drug free club to help combat the menace.Project Drug Abuse and illicit trafficking.

Schools visited in FCT were Christ Anglican Secondary School, Gwagwalada,Capville Group of schools, Dawaki.Nasarawa state:Brainstorm Comprehensive Academy, Ungwan Jaba,Babcecil Schools, New Karu.