From Charity Nwakaudu, Abuja

In contribution to the fight against COVID-19 and other related diseases, Xploit Consulting Limited, with the support of Access Bank Plc, has distributed hand washing devices to about twenty (20) schools in Kebbi and Sokoto state.

Xploits, Director Communications, Grace Taiwo, made this disclosure in Abuja yesterday while speaking with journalists.

Latest Jobs in Nigeria (Graduates/Non-graduates). Click Here to Apply .

Taiwo explained that the devices will help the students in the maintenance of good hygiene”there has been a continuous call from the Federal Government of Nigeria through the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on measures to stem the spread o complex diseases by washing of hands and so Xploits Consulting ltd with support From Access Bank plc is happy to present the hand washing devices to the selected schools as the devices will help to combat COVID- 19 and other related diseases and it will also engender good hygiene.”

Setup your own platform that allows you to earn a minimum of ₦100,000 daily, payments are in US dollars, 100% legitimate .Click here to start now .

Appreciating the gesture in Kebbi state, Major Inimotimi Alamene from Army Day Secondary School, Birnin kebbi promised that the devices will be put into use as the make sure that the students and teachers comply with best hygiene practice .

In Sokoto state, the devices were received by the Education Secretaries of both local Governments ,Mal Aminu Ibrahim,Sokoto North and Haidara Sada, Sokoto South, to be forwarded to the selected schools.

The Education Secretaries expressed their gratitude and added that the gesture will go a long way in combating the spread of infectious diseases

Idami Gabrielle from command Science Girls Secondary School on behalf of the students thanked Access Bank Plc and Xploits Consulting limited and promised to teach other students how to use the device, so as to live a healthy life.

Schools they were visited include Government day secondary school Bayan Tasha,Salamatu Hussaini girls science school,Army day secondary school,Command science girls secondary school, Government day secondary school Gwadangaji in Birnin kebbi.Junior secondary school , Sabon Gari Bariki, Government science secondary school,Government day secondary school Danfoji, Kanta Unity College, Sama secondary school in Kebbi State.

While Senior secondary school K/ Rini, Senior,secondary school Ciroma Bello, Senior secondary school,K/ Taramniya, Senior Sec Sch, Gidan Dare,Rinji Sambo Senior Sec Sch, Dandima,Government day secondary school, Tudun wada,Government day secondary school Tudun Aminu, Government day secondary school Gagi, Government day Secondary school Mabara Magaji,Day Secondary school Giginya in Sokoto State.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation and Weak Erection. Click here .