The year 2020 is very historical in a lot ways. It not just about people dying like flies due to the coronavirus pandemic but it is the year when business is never the usual. Everything stood at standstill at a time, scientists confused and even the prophetic, did not see it coming.

For once, the world as a place vanity became glaring, the reality that God inhabits the affairs of men took center stage.

It is a year we prayed like never before, hope because manifest and faith brought knowledge. In Nigeria, we struggled, families not sure of tomorrow, the highly vilified church went into battle, virtually through prayers bringing succour and hope to various homes.

Our government did well, Lagos State governor, left all to keep the biggest city and largest economy in focus. From lock down to endsars, Lagos wore a different look, yet faithfully ready to overcome the pandemic fear.

Xtmas is here, yet a strain of the deadly infectious disease looking for who to devour. Stay home, no travels protocols are on high swing.

This xtmas promises to be boring. All outdoor recreation facilities shut down, loved ones from Europe and other parts of the world, may not make down if government shut down flights from outside Nigeria.

Yes, entertainers will be hard hit, ditto recreation centers owners. But we must keep hope alive, we must encourage ourselves that this ill wind shall blow past our people and nation.

To my readers who had kept faith with me, I pray you shall not die. We all shall see the new year and call the bluff of this pandemic. I most sincerely thank you and pray that God increase you all on all side.

I must thank also those who has made this year eventful and worthwhile. The vendors, my gratitude for standing up for the reading public. Indeed, like all things that comes the way of men, this time in pandemic shall pass by.

May God bless and sustain Nigeria at this time of uncertainty. Our country must be great again. Xtmas things in pandemic? Let us laugh at the devil and rejoice for Jesus is Lord. Merry Christmas to all my blessed readers, friends and family members, far and near. See you all in the new year, God on our side.