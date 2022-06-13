It a statement of fact that the “proof of the pudding is in the eating”. Fashion is simply noting but making a statement; a goal sought to be achieved by the model and the designer.

Just as Paris is one of the most beautiful cities in the world, so it also boasts of some of the world’s best fashion brands and designers. So much resource is dedicated to fashion, art and luxury in the French capital.

Nigerian fashion brand, Xtra Brides Lagos (XBL), established by businesswoman, Oyetomiwa Elizabeth Daniel, has also in its own rights, raced to the top of global reckoning. The Nigerian designer knew that as engineering is to Germany, so is fashion to France, and she was there after he tertiary institution to learn to stitch some of the world’s best designs and most admired on any red carpet.

For Xtra Brides Lagos boss, who hails from Ogun State, South West Nigeria, passion has been the major driver. However, it is not certain if she ever thought the brand would climb to the top of the industry in just a little above two years after business.

The industrious Oyetomiwa Daniel attended St Louis Girls Secondary School and Bowen University, Iwo, Osun State, before hitting Paris and returning to take the sector by storm in Nigeria.

Art is about the power of imagination and if one is not wild and free, creativity may just be a mirage. The Xtra Brides Lagos founder has without rivalry leapt to the forefront of the fashion circuit in the country and Africa, as the leading designer and brand by stealing the cynosure of all and sundry on the Red Carpet at events.

At the 2022 Africa Magic Viewers Choice Awards (AMVCA), awards which held in Lagos, Nigeria, Oyetomiwa Daniel wowed many with top designs hard to believe were made by the hands of a Nigerian donned by celebrities of repute and taste.

One of the most talked about movies in Nigeria is Netflix’s Blood Sisters, a series produced by highly revered media personality, Mo Abudu. Xtra Brides Lagos glammed up the cast of the hit Nollywood movie, which has now become top 10 rated in over 30 countries. It is a feat for Oyetomiwa Daniel. This simply means her creativity has slipped into 30 more boundaries.

One of Nigeria’s most celebrated actors, Ini Edo, was further made to look charming and alluring in a special design Xtra Brides Lagos made for her in May at her Ruby Jubilee. The flamboyant design turned heads at the occasion and on social media.

The exigent of the brand has drawn praises from Nigeria celebrities; including singers Tiwa Savage and Yemi Alade, as well as Reality TV stars, Tacha and Nengi.

