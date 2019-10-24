Following the passion to intensify effort in food production and agricultural investments in Nigeria, Xtralarge Farms located at Sango Ota, Ogun State has named the founder of AM Media, Ayodeji Sodiq as her digital media ambassador.

Sodiq is an experienced media expert given to community development. Onboard his online television media, AM Media Tv is giving voice to people at the grassroots. He believes food security is possible in Nigeria through commitment and hard work.

“I am honoured by my new appointment as digital media ambassador for Xtralarge Farms. The company is into crop and animal farming, organic food production, Agric investment, land sale for farming, training programs, farm set-up and management. This appointment confers a huge responsibility which I and my team at AM Media will certainly deliver based on our antecedence for commitment and hard work,” he said.

Professionally, Sodiq is a freelance broadcaster, digital media entrepreneur and, an executive member of Association of Freelance Broadcasters. He has worked with various brands and individuals promoting brand growth and loyalty in his capacity as freelance broadcaster and digital media entrepreneur.

He is also the publicity secretary II of the Freelance and Independent Broadcasters’ Association of Nigeria (FIBAN). This is a professional platform for freelance and independent broadcasters on radio, television and online across Nigeria.