When a decade ended on December 31, 2019, it was generally expected that people, who had engaged in style offences last year would turn a new leaf this year, which marks the beginning of another decade. The culprits on trial this week perfectly fit the kind of individuals with kanda heart (pomo or raw cowhide), a coinage of a respected late journalist cum pastor (name withheld to avoid linking it to these culprits, and thereby dishonouring the affectionate memory of him, which thousands of acquaintances hold in their hearts). People with kanda heart, he said, are almost unrepentant and adamantly resistant to correction, which is why they often end badly.