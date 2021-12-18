From Fred Ezeh, Abuja

New National Chairman of the Inter-Party Advisory Council (IPAC), Yabagi Yusuf Sani, has hinted that the council will champion a campaign for increased participation of women, youths and people with disabilities in governance.

In addition to that, he vowed to serve as a unifying factor for all registered political parties in Nigeria, to ensure that democracy is strengthened for the betterment of the people. Yabagi who spoke at the inauguration ceremony of the new National Executive Committee in Abuja, maintained that IPAC is strategic in the democractic process, hence the desire of the new executive council to provide equal opportunity to all irrespective of differences. He said: “Among the 14-point agenda contained in my manifesto, I will, as National Chairman, strive along with my members of the executive, to uplift the profile of IPAC with the aim of re-positioning and re-invigorating it for greater capacity and efficiency as a catalyst of advancing democracy in the country.”

He said emphasis will be placed on the reconstruction of bridges of goodwill and mutually beneficial relationships between IPAC and the three vital but organic arms of government, namely, the Legislature, the Executive and the Judiciary, which together, constitute the tripod upon which democracy is erected.

“The existence of multiple political parties is a defining feature of democracy and therefore, we must pay appropriate attention to the sustenance of multiparty democracy in Nigeria. IPAC will be at the vanguard of all pro-democracy platforms to enhance more robust participation of women, youths, persons living with disabilities and others of the populace who are presently on the fringes of the democratic process as a result of stereotypes and stigmatization rooted in culture or traditions.” He suggested that Federal Government give constitutional roles to traditional rulers considering the rising insecurity across Nigeria.

