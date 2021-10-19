By Joanna Jaiyeola and Blessing Ani

The Academic Staff Union of Polytechnics (ASUP), Yaba College of Technology (YABATECH) chapter, has decried the recent assault on one of its members by soldiers.

ASUP also stated that it intends to build an ICT centre at the Epe campus of the institution for the benefit of members and that, already, the management has allocated land for the project.

Addressing newsmen on the assault of a Computer Science lecturer, ASUP YABATECH chairman, Mr. Remi Ajiboye, said the lecturer intervened when the soldiers were assaulting some students on campus but the military men turned round to manhandle him.

Ajiboye disclosed that the physical assault on the lecturer resulted in him losing his tooth and he had to receive treatment at the hospital.

According to him, relations between the staff, students and the soldiers were cordial, “We shared and related with the soldiers before the incident and it will continue.”

The chairman disclosed that the management of the institution has waded into the incident and the hospital bill would be paid by the soldiers.

The chairman of ASUP disclosed that it was the first time the union was witnessing physical assault, stating, “they are our friends, we go to their officers’ mess to eat. We live like neighbours. It is not good for soldiers to enter campus and beat staff or students.”

He said the soldiers came for a different thing and while returning to the barracks, ‘’they saw students taking pictures and the military men assumed the students took their pictures and they attempted to seize the phone.’’

Ajiboye explained that the lecturer intervened but was beaten by the soldiers, his tooth was knocked out. He said the management of the college got across to the commander, the soldiers were arrested and they agreed to settle the bill.

The victim, Mr. Adebayo Adeniran, the assistant general secretary of ASUP, said the soldiers numbering 10, tried to beat some HND Accounting students who were taking pictures while they were celebrating their last day in school and he defended them but the military personnel assaulted him, which resulted in him losing his tooth.

Adeniran said: “We need the soldiers and they also need us. We are all working for the peace and unity of the country. So, nobody is superior to other. We need to work together. We want people to know that we are not mediocre and that we are law-abiding people but will not take rubbish from anybody.”

On the proposed ICT centre, Ajiboye said the college management has approved land and the foundation will soon be laid. He also revealed that the branch would hold an international conference from November 16 to 17.

He explained that promotion exercise was ongoing, as members will soon receive their promotion letters, while the branch’s election will hold in December.

