The Centre for Entrepreneurship Development, Yaba College of Technology (YABATECH), has just celebrated the global entrepreneurship week with the theme “Youth Empowerment in COVID-19 Pandemic Era.”

At the opening ceremony, which was held at the Yussuf Grillo Auditorium, the rector, Mr. Obafemi Omokungbe, an engineer, represented by the deputy rector (academics), Dr. Titi Ukabam, charged the students to imbibe the spirit of entrepreneurship in whatever they do.

He urged them to take the programme with all seriousness, as the situation of the nation has made it imperative for skills training due to the dearth of white-collar jobs.

The rector further advised the students to be worthy ambassadors of the institution as they forge ahead in improving on their skill training.

A fast-growing entrepreneur, Chef Nourish, a chemical engineer, who is a leading force in the culinary industry, delivered the keynote address. He spoke at length on the development of the culinary business in Nigeria.

Testimonies were also shared by students who have distinguished themselves in the entrepreneurial world. Among them were Balogun Oluwatobiloba and Badmus Bolanle in the fashion and textile world, respectively.

In his opening remarks, the Director Centre for Entrepreneurship Development, Mr. O.O. Ize-Balogban, an engineer, charged the students to imbibe good virtues that will turn them to job creators as against job seekers.

Dr. R.F. Adeoye, a chief lecturer in the unit, advised the students to take in good values and virtues available in their different fields of entrepreneurship.

The week-long event ended with the exhibition of products and services made by the YABATECH students.