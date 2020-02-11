Getenergy Field Ready Limited, an organisation that specialises in helping educators to produce employable young men and women has signed a licence agreement with Yaba College of Technology (YABATECH), the agreement is designed to bridge the gap between education and employment by producing graduates who are ready to work in the industrial sector.

The collaboration is also to support some of the brightest and most able students to become employable and ready to start work in Nigeria’s leading national and international industrial companies.

The Chief Executive Officer of Field Ready United Kingdom, Mr. Phil Andrews and Country chairman Nigeria, Mr. Alex lllah, signed the Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) on behalf of Field Ready.

The Rector of the College, Mr. Obafemi Omokungbe, an engineer, who signed on behalf of YABATECH appreciated Field Ready for showing interest in partnering with the College. He disclosed that the programme will run for six months for the graduating students, and it will be incorporated in the course programme of the students to enable a seamless transition into employing the students.

He noted that after signing the terms and conditions, the curriculum of the Field Ready programme will be reviewed for effective commencement of the programme during 2020.

Mr. Andrews was elated about the warm reception his team received from YABATECH management, he hinted at the possibility of the college becoming the first tertiary institution to run the Field Ready programme in Nigeria. The programme has been running successfully in Ghana and Mozambique since 2015.

Andrews reiterated that his company’s programme with YABATECH would bridge the gap between being educated and employable because the programme is proven to enable and enhance the employability of students.