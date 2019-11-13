Ngozi Nwoke

About 8, 411 new graduates will receive their certificates, national and higher national diploma of Yaba College of Technology (YABATECH) this week.

The college Rector, Obafemi, said some of the graduating students have set a remarkable record worthy of emulation.

He disclosed this during a briefing yesterday to announce the 33rd convocation ceremony of the college for 2017/2018 academic session which is slated to hold from November 15 to 21.

The rector also highlighted other activities for the convocation event, adding “the college, since inception, has produced graduates who are in enviable positions in all walks of life, both public and private sectors.

“These graduates are known for making impacts on the industrial and technological advancement of Nigeria. I am delighted to say this set of 2017/2018 has not disappointed us. They have performed remarkably well, and reason I commend their hard work and I must say the lecturers have made relentless efforts to ensure these students graduate by merit,” he said.

Omokungbe said the college has continued to advance in development strides towards achieving academic excellence.

“It is important to highlight on the most significant achievements we have made in the course of this present administration. We have been able to maintain a fairly stable academic calendar in the last two academic sessions in pursuit of acceptable standards.

“We have improved on physical infrastructure in both Epe and Yaba campuses of the college. We have completed the inherited projects and have also initiated the construction of new projects, which includes major rehabilitation of two hostels, over 300 staff were sponsored for trainings, workshops, and conferences, he disclosed.”