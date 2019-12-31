The three members of staff of Yaba College of Technology (YABATECH), Dr. A. A. Abiodun, a Chief Lecturer in the Department of Chemical Science, Dr. Funmilayo Doherty, a Principal Lecturer in the Department of Biological Science and Mrs. Odun Orimolade, a Principal Lecturer in the Department of Fine Art, who won a Ford Foundation development grant for the college recently converged a strategic meeting on sexual harassment/ gender-based violence in line with the mandate of the development grant won.

Speaking at the strategic meeting/campaign, Rector of the institution, Mr. Obafemi Omokungbe noted that the outcome of the meeting will assist in policy development and advocacy against gender-based violence in the institution.

Omokungbe, an engineer, said that the issues of harassment and gender-based violence particularly against female students and women who are much vulnerable should be of major concern to all.

According to him, we must all rise and kick against it particularly now that there are increased cases in our community. Sexual harassment occurs not only in the schools, but it also occurs in work environment, homes and even in religious places. The college has zero-tolerance for sexual harassment and as responsible management; we will ensure that such vices are eradicated in our environment. The Counselling Department in Students Affairs Unit of the college is open to handle and attend to complaints from students on cases of sexual harassment and violence either from staff or fellow students. There are penalties for violence and sexual related offences and they are clearly stated in our student’s handbook.

Dr. Abiola Akiyode, gender and human right advocate was the keynote speaker. Her lecture centred on the developmental and institutional framework on harassment and gender-based violence for the college.