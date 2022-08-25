The Yaba College of Technology (YABATECH), Lagos, on Wednesday, matriculated 13,741 National Diploma and Higher National Diploma students for the 2021/2022 academic session.

Mr Obafemi Omokungbe, Rector of YABATECH, said that the admitted number was for the 2021/2022 academic session comprising full-time and part-time students who met the admission requirements.

While congratulating the students who took the matriculation oath, Omokungbe said that any student who violateed the rules of the college would be penalised as stipulated by the law.

“The matriculation is of utmost importance. The oath signifies that you accept to abide by all rules and regulations governing the conduct of students in the college.

“You must at all times ensure that you abide by this oath. You must shun all forms of anti-social activities such as cultism, drug abuse, examination malpractice, sexual misbehaviour and other unruly behaviours.

“You will be introduced to various structures, systems, rules and regulations in the college during the orientation programme for new students,” he added.

The YABATECH rector noted that 20,019 candidates applied for admission into the college’s for Full and Part-time programmes, but only 4,008 were offered admission into National Diploma Full Time Programme.

He said that 2,563 candidates were given admission into the college’s HND (Full-Time) programme, Yabatech offered admission to a total of 7,170 candidates for both ND/HND (Part-Time) programme.

He charged the students to give their best during their academic career in the college, adding that students must record 75 per cent lecture attendance to qualify to write examinations.

“I implore you to live up to expectations, take your studies very seriously and most importantly attend lectures regularly as it’s a prerequisite to qualify to write examinations.

“Be diligent, hardworking and focused on your academics, you must refrain from all forms of examination misconduct, you must imbibe the culture of discipline, avoid distraction and take your studies very seriously.

“You must also refrain from acts that may tarnish your image, that of your family and the college at large, as YABATECH has a high reputation and zero tolerance for all forms of indecent dressing,“ he said.

On the sideline, Omokungbe said that the management of the college had refurbished hostels and equipped them with adequate furniture to ensurethe comfort of students during their stay in the hostels.

He added that the Students Union in the college was in place to work hand in hand with the management to ensure peace and orderliness while ensuring the welfare of students.

The rector also advised the new students to be security conscious of their environment especially with the unprecedented rise of insecurity ranging from kidnapping, ritual murder and banditry.

“Security is everyone’s business, therefore we must work hand in hand to ensure a secured environment.

“You must report to the college security unit if you observe or notice strange movement within the College.

“Management is working closely with relevant security agencies to ensure safety on the two campuses of the college,” Omokungbe advised.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the newly admitted B.Sc (Ed) students of the School of Technical Education, an affiliate of University of Nigeria Nsukka (UNN), also took the matriculation oath.

Mr Charles Igwe, the Vice Chancellor of UNN, administered the oath to the students.

He was represented by the Dean of Faculty of Vocational and Technical Education, UNN, Edmond Anaele, and the Acting Registrar, Anselm Onah. (NAN)