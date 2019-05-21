Gabriel Dike

The Rector of Yaba College of Technology (YABATECH), Mr. Femi Omokungbe, on Tuesday read the riot act to 18, 131 new students admitted for the 2018/2019 academic session to face their studies or risk expulsion.

Omokungbe, who gave the warning at the matriculation ceremony for the new students, said the college has zero tolerance for any form of indiscipline.

He advised the students to shun all forms of negative behaviour such as absenteeism, indolence, disobedience to lecturers and other staff, vandalism, sorting and violence.

He said: “You are to remain focus and avoid any form of distractions that will be detrimental to your goal. Students who do not meet 75 per cent attendance at lectures are not qualified to write any semester examinations. This is strictly being applied, so avoid becoming victims of the regulations.

“Membership of social clubs and indeed all associations is voluntary. Students should discern of the groups they want to be associated with. Cult activities are not allowed on the campuses. Students caught will be dealt with in accordance with the law.”

The rector reminded the students that the college had put in place communication mechanism that would address their challenges, grievances and complaints and urged them to use the channels to avoid any negative tendencies of violence, disruptive behaviour and disharmony.

According to him, the college management runs an open-door policy for students to present their issues, but that it must be done in a civilised manner by following the laid-down channels as provided in the students handbook and other extant regulations.

Omokungbe disclosed that 18,131 new students were offered admission for the 2018/2019 academic session and that 10,440 were for national diploma full-time while part-time had 7, 670 higher national diploma full- time as well as part-time, spread across the seven schools and 48 programmes.

The YABATECH boss also stated that the academic board ensures the compliance with admission rules, which states 70:30 ratio in favour of science, technology and engineering.

He further revealed that some courses were due for re-accreditation in February but the national strike by ASUP disrupted it, thus the National Board for Technical Education (NBTE) team will come in July for the exercise.

The rector explained that over 100,000 candidates picked YABATECH as their first choice but due to its carrying capacity, the college only admitted fewer students.