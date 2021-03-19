By Bianca Iboma-Emefu

Yaba College of Technology on Friday announced it will resume physical academic activities on Monday 22nd, 2021.

The college management stated this in a statement titled “Academic board decision on resumption of academic activities” and was signed by the Registrar, Dr. S. O. Momodu.

Recalled that YABATECH was closed by the academic board following the death of the Director, Academic Planning Unit, Mr. Mike Omoighe, as a result of COVID-19 complications in January 2021.

According to the college measures have been put in place to ensure strict adherence to COVID-19 proctocol with a compliance monitoring team on the ground.

The management also enjoined students and staff to maintain social distancing, wash their hands regularly, use hand sanitizers, wear facemasks and observe all other safety precautions.

“The Academic Board at its meeting held on Thursday, March 18. 2021 considered, approved that the college should return to normal academic activities immediately. Consequently, normal classes will commence on Monday, March 22, 2021. The hostels will be opened on Sunday. March 21, 2021.

“All staff and students are to ensure full compliance with all the directives to contain the spread of the deadly virus and adhere strictly to COVlD-19 protocols and guidelines as provided by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

“All are enjoined to ensure physical distancing, washing of hands, use of sanitizers, wearing of face masks and observance of other safety precautions,” the Registrar added.