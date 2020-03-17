In line with the term and condition of the Ford Foundation’s grant won by three staff of Yaba College of Technology (YABATECH), the college has been organising seminars aimed at abolishing sexual harassment and gender-based violence in the college.

The college in conjunction with Dr. Abiola Afolabi Akiode of YABATECH, a Chief Consultant and lecturer organised separate workshops on sexual harassment and gender-based violence with academic and non-teaching staff as well as students of the college in a relaxed atmosphere.

The programme supported and sponsored by Ford Foundation, synchronises with YABATECH policy as an institution with zero tolerance for sexual harassment.

During the workshop, various issues related to sexual harassment and gender-based violence were raised and discussed in an interactive manner which allowed contributions from all participants.

It was deduced through the seminar that sexual harassment can happen to either male or female, it contains physical and emotional pain, it can be psychological, and it involves taking advantage.

The cause of sexual harassment and gender-based violence were traced to lack of self-control, indiscipline, lack of self-dignity, opportunistic act, lack of consequences and unreliable reporting scheme.

The workshop identified also frustration, stigmatisation, mental health issues, suicide, insecurity, fear, low self-esteem, emotional disturbance and unwanted pregnancy, like consequences and effect of sexual harassment and gender-based violence.

It was noted during the seminar that sexual harassment can happen to a student, lecturer, and non-academic staff; as a result of this, there should be proper and effective reporting mechanism, which will attract appropriate sanction as a way of discouraging the act after thorough investigation.

At the end of the seminars, YABATECH team which comprises of Dr. A.A. Abiodun, Dr. Funmilayo Doherty, Mrs. Odun Orimolade, and Dr. Akiode’s research team which includes Dr. A.I. Oluwasemilore, Mrs. Wofai Eko, Dr. Kemi Omotubora, Mr. Paulson Okezie, and Mr. Chukwunonso Ibegwam, came up with a policy statement to ensure that sexual harassment and gender-based violence are reduced to the barest minimal in the college and society at large.