Yaba College of Technology (YABATECH), the cradle of higher learning in Nigeria is set to unveil her maiden museum – Yaba Art Museum to the public. The ceremony slated to hold on Wednesday, November 25 at Yusuf Grillo Auditorium by 10 a.m. will have as special guests of honour, Mrs. UzamatAkinbile – Yusuf, Lagos Commissioner for Tourism, Art & Culture, and Mr. Innocent Chukwuma, Regional Director, Ford Foundation, West Africa.

The Museum, a project supported by Ford Foundation is housed inside the basement of YABATECH School of Art, Design and Printing, the foremost and oldest Art School in Nigeria. The school over the years has serves as socio – cultural hub for students and teachers of Art alike. The school is also a platform for multi-disciplinary opportunities and cultural interaction.

Aside from the unveiling of the Museum, other key features at the ceremony include the presentation and launch of a YCT Policy on Sexual Harassment and Gender Based Violence. A showcase Exhibition titled: All in the Eye will also feature as part of the ceremony.