Yaba College of Technology (YABATECH) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Computer and Telecommunication Engineers Association of Nigeria (COMTEAN).

The MoU which was signed recently, is a collaboration between the institution and COMTEAN in the training of apprentices in both theory and practical to become competent and certified in chosen areas.

It is expected that practical training will be conducted at workplace and theoretical training will be conducted using distance learning mode.

The Rector, Obafemi Omokungbe, an engineer, who signed on behalf of the college disclosed that aside from YABATECH being the first institution to formalize informal apprenticeship in Nigeria, the partnership between the institution and COMTEAN is also to bridge the gap between the town and the gown.