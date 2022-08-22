By BOLAJI OKUNOLA

Yaba College of Technology (Yabatech) on Thursday, 18th of August, unveiled logo for a fifty billion naira endowment fund.

The unveiling which took place at the College hall is a prelude to the launching of an endowment fund program billed for 15th of September, 2022 at Eko Hotels and Suits, Victoria Island, Lagos.

In his welcome address, rector of the institution, Engineer Obafemi Omokungbe disclosed the citadel of learning can’t wait to have an endowment fund capable of funding students, department and research programme for generations to come.

He however said the project which is scheduled to be champion by erstwhile president of Nigeria, Olusegun Obasanjo was conceived out of his administration’s desire to address challenges of infrastructural deficit, obsolete and non functional equipment confronting the college.

“I urged all well meaning Nigerians to support the project and partner with the institution by investing in the endowment fund.

“Unveiling of logo is the first phase of the launching. We want the world to know what we are doing through this platform,” he said.

Meanwhile, Chief Executive Officer, SIFAX Group, Dr. Taiwo Olayinka Afolabi, through his representative Bode Ojeniyi, commended management of the college for making effort to rebirth the 75 year-old institution.