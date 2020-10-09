A coalition under the aegis of Yoruba Appraisal Forum, yesterday, held a rally in Alausa, Ikeja, Lagos, to sensitise people of the state on the danger posed to the Nigerian nation by Yoruba self-determination groups.

YAF cautioned the various groups demanding restructuring, warning them not to give room to unpatriotic elements, who were only interested in the dismemberment of the country to hide under them to engage in treasonable acts aimed at throwing Nigeria into chaos and violence.

The coalition also presented petitions to Lagos Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu; Speaker, Lagos State House of Assembly, Mudashiru Obasa and prominent traditional rulers in the state.

YAF members, who have been touring states in the South-West to draw attention to alleged plan to cut off Yoruba from the rest of Nigeria, also petitioned the Lagos State Commissioner of Police and Director, Department of State Service, Shangisha, Lagos.

The coalition described as “devilish” alleged plans by some Yoruba secessionist groups to work for the break up of Nigeria, warning that this could lead to a second civil war in the country.

It, therefore, called on the Federal Government and security agencies to take urgent and decisive action against secession agitators in the South West.

The Coordinator, Adeshina Animashaun, who led scores of other members to the governor’s office, House of Assembly and the royal fathers, appealed to the six governors and other major stakeholders in the region to rise to the challenge and stop the plans by secessionists and some Yoruba elders backing them.