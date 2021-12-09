Gov. Yahaya Bello of Kogi has congratulated illustrious indigenes of the state who made the list of legal luminaries conferred with the Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) title.

Bello in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Muhammed Onogwu, on Wednesday, in Abuja, lauded the new SANs for making the state proud in their profession.

According to him, seven indigenes of Kogi were among the 72 lawyers conferred with the title at a ceremony at the Supreme Court, Abuja.

He said that for the citizens to have made the list of the conferment showed that they had distinguished themselves in the legal profession over the many years of their practice.

Bello, while rejoicing with the legal luminaries, family members and well wishers, urged them to continue to make the state proud in the discharge of their legal services to the country.

Bello also congratulated the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Tanko Muhammed, and the entire Nigerian judiciary for a successful conferment of SAN titles on the deserving citizens and the commencement of the new legal year.

Dr. Festus Akande, the Director, Press and Information, Supreme Court of Nigeria, had said in a statement on Sunday, that the event was part of activities to formally herald the court's new legal year. (NAN)

