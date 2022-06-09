By Chinelo Obogo

Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State has congratulated National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and former Governor of Lagos State, Bola Tinubu, on his emergence as the presidential candidate of the APC for the 2023 general election.

Tinubu emerged the presidential candidate of the party after polling 1,271 votes in the primary election of the ruling party held at the Eagle Square, Abuja on Tuesday.

Bello, who was one of the leading contestants, described the election as peaceful.

The Director, Media and Publicity of the Yahaya Bello Presidential Campaign Organisation, Yemi Kolapo, said the Kogi Governor had accepted the outcome of the primaries and would give the needed support to ensure the victory of the flagbearer and the ruling party in the 2023 presidential election.