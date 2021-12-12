(NAN)

The Vigilante Group of Nigeria (VGN) says that Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi remains the solution to Nigeria’s insecurity, as they join the call urging Bello to run for President in 2023.

The VGN made the call on Saturday when a representation of its membership from across the 36 states paid a visit to Bello at the Kogi Government Lodge in Abuja.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the VGN also presented an award to Bello for his outstanding performance in tackling insecurity and crimes in Kogi.

Dr Usman Jahun, Commander General of the VGN, said the group was also calling on Bello to vie for the post of president come 2023 so that he can secure Nigeria the same way he has secured Kogi which is the safest State in Nigeria.

Jahun also commended Bello for how well he has positioned the VGN, Kogi Chapter, and has made them an integral part of the State’s security architecture.

“The Vigilante Group of Nigeria is a fully registered entity with all structures across the 36 states of the country where we are very present.

“We have seen all that you, Gov. Yahaya Bello, has done in securing Kogi and that is why we have come to appreciate all your efforts as we see you as hope to solving the insecurity in Nigeria.

“We want you to become President so that you can apply the same security approach you have used in Kogi that has made it the safest state in Nigeria to make Nigeria safe again,” Jahun said.

Jahun said that the group was also throwing its weight around Bello because he knew that as one who placed priority on security, he would reposition the VGN for effective service delivery.

He said that the VGN had five million members across the 36 states of the Federation, with a lot of them who are retired from all security agencies.

“We have seen what you have done with the Kogi State Vigilante Group, by paying them good salaries, training them, we want you to become President, so that you can also reposition this group across the country.

“We have five million members who are military officers, police officers, the DSS, Civil Defense Officers amongst others, when we are fully utilized, and equipped, we are ready to sacrifice our lives to make sure there is peace in the country.

“The eight Assembly passed our bill, now it is before the ninth Assembly and President Muhammadu Buhari has also tried for the Organisation.

“We are sure that when you become President, you will sign it into law for fill implementation,” Jahun said.

Jahun said that the group had gone around the country drumming support for Bello not because it has gotten any monetary support from the governor but just because of his capabilities.

The governor appreciated the group for recognising his efforts and the modest achievements of the state in security and across all sectors.

Bello assured the group that he would not disappoint them and other Nigerians who are calling on him to run for the 2023 Presidency.

He also urged the group and other Nigerians to appreciate all President Buhari had done in securing Nigeria, adding that security remained the responsibility of every Nigerian including the VGN.

“You took it upon yourself to move around this country without a dime from me, without motivating you, without asking you to do that, without even having a prior discussion to do that.

“But because you have seen millions of Nigerians urging me to run for President of this country. you joined the multitude of Nigerians to call on me to run for Presidency in 2023.

“By the special grace of God Almighty, I will not disappoint you. It is often said and I believe that the voice of the people is the voice of God.

Bello urged the group to collaborate with other security agencies and their state governments, the same way it is being done in Kogi.

He also warned them against listening to disgruntled politicians and those who do not have the love of Nigeria at heart.

“Please continue to organise yourselves and please cooperate with all the law enforcement agencies as usual, just like the VGN in Kogi.

“The way they are cooperating with us there, please cooperate with every state chapter and provide adequate, effective intelligence for them to act.

“Relate with your various governors, relate with your various leaders across the board, irrespective of his political affiliation, religion or irrespective of whatever he believes in, relate with them very well and let us have a peaceful Nigeria.

“And please, listen less to some politicians who are disgruntled and at an appropriate time, I want to assure you that we shall expose them so that we will never have them in positions of authorities again,” Bello said.

