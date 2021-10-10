From Noah Ebije, Kaduna

Ahead of his 2023 presidential ambition, the Kogi State governor, Yahaya Bello on Sunday visited the Emir of Zazzau, Ambassador Ahmed Nuhu Bamali as well as the Chairman, Northern Elders Forum (NEF), Professor Ango Abdullahi and rubbed minds with them.

Governor Bello had arrived Zaria at about 2.pm and drove straight to the Emir’s palace where he had a closed door meeting with the royal father which lasted for over one hour.

Shortly after a meeting with the Emir, the presidential hopeful drove to Professor Ango’ s house in Zaria GRA where he equally had a private audience with the leader of the Northern Elders.

Fielding questions from Reporters shortly after the two separate meetings, governor Bello said , “My visit to Zaria today is like homecoming. They raised me, educated me, tutored me, nurtured me before unleashing me to serve in Kogi state. I’m here to pay homage. We are on consultation, Nigerians are calling on me to serve so I have to consult my father who is versed in history.

“We rubbed minds as father and child and as a leader, a peacemaker, a unifier who is passionate about the country.” Also fielding questions, Ango Abdullahi said, “Governor Yahaya Bello is like a son to me, his uncle is a friend and classmate of mine of almost 70 years. I would be surprised if he is in Zaria and for campaign or any other thing and he did not visit me. “He is here to tell me about the mission which he has started, the mission of seeking for Nigerians’ vote to become president of Nigeria. In summary he is here on consultation.”

Speaking on his visit to the Emir, Governor Bello said, “this period marked one year on the throne of the Emir of Zazzau and we used the opportunity to congratulate him. Zaria is my home, we are friends and neighbours, I couldn’t come during his inauguration, I was represented so today I’m here to congratulate him and rub minds with him”.