Emmanuel Adeyemi, Lokoja

The peoples Democratic party has said that Governor Yahaya Bello further advertised his failure to the world on Saturday when he commissioned renovated projects at the school of health technology, Idah, to flag off his campaign for re-election.

The campaign office of the main opposition party in the state condemned the unabashed conduct of the governor, and called on the good people of Kogi State to set themselves free from the path of failure to which Governor Bello has resolutely committed himself. In a statement by Sola Adedoyin on behalf of the PDP campaign council, the party said the governor’s action portrayed Kogi people as robots and people who could not think.

The statement reads in part:

“ As if the show of shame was not damming enough, Governor Yahaya Bello encouraged the naming of the renovated structures after his wife and his running mate, Edward Onoja, to further immortalise his failure.

“The ignoble action of the governor is reminiscent of his penchant to reap where he did not sow. He is quick to condemn previous administrations in the state, yet he had nothing of his own to show, but to whitewash existing structures and commission them. It is for this propensity to harvest the planting of others that has propelled him to be chasing the release of N10.6B refund on jobs done on behalf of the Federal Government by previous PDP administrations in the state.