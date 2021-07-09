Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Major General Faruk Yahaya, has donated N2 million to veteran actor, Usman Baba Pategi, popularly known as Samanja Mazan Fama, in Kaduna. He made the donation when he visited the actor at his residence recently.

He explained that he was informed of the health challenges of the veteran actor and felt obliged to lend some support: “Nigerian Army takes pride in identifying with notable public figures who have made positive impact. Nigerian Army is excited about how Samanja positively projected its image by giving the Nigerian public an insight into how life in army barracks looks like.

“With this important role, he was able to carve a niche for himself in the entertainment industry. Samanja remains an icon of the Nigerian Army.”

Visibly elated, the artiste debunked rumours about his death on the social media, thanking the COAS for identifying with him.

He recalled his stint in the army and called on Nigerians to be patriotic in their prayers for the peaceful coexistence of the country.

He also urged youths to always engage in meaningful projects that would benefit them in life.

The COAS was represented by Brigadier General Vitalis Okoro, Chief of Staff to the General Officer Commanding, 1 Division, Nigerian Army, Kaduna.

Soldiers kill 6 terrorists, seize gun trucks, others

Troops of 82 Division, Task Force Battalion, on patrol along Ngoshe-Ashigashiya, about 12km from the unit’s location, have made contact with elements of Boko Haram at Daushe.

They engaged and sustained heavy gunfire on the terrorists, neutralised five terrorists and compelled the others to retreat into Mandara Mountains with wounds.

The troops recovered one AK-47 rifle, one magazine containing 13 rounds of fabricated 7.62mm (special), a bandolier of 44 rounds of 7.62mm (NATO) and a bag containing 52 rounds of 7.62mm.

In a similar operation, troops of 212 Battalion, on July 1, 2021, carried out clearance operations on marauding Boko Haram terrorists in the Gadayi-Kareto-Gubio axis, Magumeri, Tungushe villages and the general area of Kerenoa. Troops recovered one AK-47 rifle and one Baufeng communication radio set.

Yet in another operation on July 2, members of BH/ISWAP were intercepted while crossing through an identified supply route in Auno-Jakana axis with trucks laden with petroleum, oil and lubricant (POL) into the forest. Troops deployed at Garin Kuturu checkpoint engaged the terrorists in a fierce battle forcing them to flee abandoning the trucks and products.

Reinforcement from Sectors 1 and 2 gave the fleeing terrorists a hot pursuit with close air support from the Nigerian Air Force component of Operation Hadin Kai (OPHK).

Six terrorists were neutralised, three AK-47 rifles and one rocket-propelled grenade were captured and one gun truck was destroyed. Two other gun trucks abandoned by the terrorists were recovered.

Chief of Army Staff, Major General Faruk Yahaya, commended the troops. He charged them to deny the terrorists freedom of action by conducting regular patrols and projecting aggressive offensives to completely flush the terrorists from their hideouts.

Insecurity: Army vows to restore peace, stability

Major General Faruk Yahaya, Chief of Army Staff (COAS), has again pledged that the Nigerian Army would do everything in its power to restore peace and security in the country: “The army is more determined and resolute to restore peace and stability in all parts of the country to enable citizens go about their legitimate businesses without fear of being harassed.”

He charged officers and soldiers to remain steadfast in prayers to defeat enemies of the state. He then held a reception for personnel after the interdenominational church service to mark the Nigerian Army Day Celebration (NADCEL) at Our Lady Queen of Martyrs Catholic Church, Mogadishu Cantonment, Abuja.

He urged them to remain resilient until insurgents, terrorists, bandits and other criminal elements were completely destroyed and defeated: “Nigerian Army has been working in synergy with other sister services and security agencies to surmount the security challenges bedevilling the nation. The synergy has translated into huge operational successes recorded thus far.”

He equally called on members of the Nigerian Army Officers’ Wives Association and Nigerian Army Soldiers’ Wives Association to always remember the army in their prayers, even as he commended them for the crucial role they are playing in managing the home front.

Chairman, central organizing committee, NADCEL 2021, Major General Anthony Omozoje, reminded the congregation that “NADCEL is a day set aside to honour our fallen heroes for the supreme sacrifice they have made to keep Nigeria sovereign and united.”

In his sermon, director, Chaplain Services (Protestant), Colonel Mairiga, called on Nigerians to join hands with the army to overcome the security challenges in the country: “The success of the Nigerian Army is success for all Nigerians. Christians should unite in prayers for the operational success of the army and other security agencies for peace and stability in the country.”

COAS appoints new GOCs, DDI, commanders, others

Chief of Army Staff, Major-General Faruk Yahaya, has approved the appointment of new principal staff officers (PSOs), general officers commanding (GOCs), commandants of military training institutions, and director, Defence Information, among others. Director, Army Public Relations, Brigadier General Onyema Nwachukwu, said: “The Chief of Army Staff, Major General Faruk Yahaya, has approved the appointments of principal staff officers, field commanders and other key staff that will provide the much needed vigour in his command of the Nigerian Army.

“The COAS approved the appointment of the commandant, Nigerian Army Armoured School, Maj-Gen. B.O. Sawyer, as the new director, Defence Information, while the Chief of Operations Army, Maj-Gen. I.M. Yusuf, becomes the commandant, Nigerian Defence Academy.

“Maj-Gen. T.A. Gagariga will move from Army Headquarters, Department of Policy and Plans, to Nigerian Army Artillery Corps as Corps Commander and Maj-Gen. V.O. Ezugwu of Training and Doctrine Command becomes the Commander, Infantry Corps. Maj-Gen. M.A. Yekini is the new Chief of Defence Training and Operations, Maj-Gen. M.S. Yusuf will take over as Chief of Defence Standard and Evaluation, while the Chief of Civil-Military Affairs, Maj-Gen. A.B. Omozoje, will take over as the Chief of Policy and Plans at the Army Headquarters.

“Equally, Maj-Gen. S.O. Olabanji becomes the Commander, Training and Doctrine Command, Maj-Gen. O.A. Akintade is the new Chief of Army Logistics, Maj-Gen. O.T. Akinjobi takes over as Chief of Operations (Army), Maj-Gen. J.A. Ataguba becomes the Chief of Army Standard and Evaluation, while Maj-Gens. K.I. Mukhtar and C. Ofoche are the new Chief of Administration and Chief of Transformation and Innovation, respectively. Maj-Gen. A.B. Ibrahim is appointed as Chief of Training (Army).

“Maj-Gen. A.K. Ibrahim, who takes over as the Force Commander, Multi-National Joint Task Force, N’Djamena, and Maj-Gen. I.S. Ali becomes GOC, 3 Division, doubles as the Commander, Special Task Force Operation Safe Haven.

“The COAS equally approved the appointment of commanders, commandants of NA institutions, directors and other key appointments at Defence and Army levels. The appointments were aimed to rejig for efficiency in command and administration within the NA. These appointments take effect immediately.”

‘Nigeria’s civil war a disaster, but…’

Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Major General Faruk Yahaya, has described the Nigerian civil war as the most tragic incident that ever happened to the country. He said the war, which lasted about 30 months, shook the foundation of the country’s national unity.

He added that the reconciliation that followed afterwards was the secret on which the country’s unity is still standing. He also noted the contributions and performance of the Nigerian Army to a united, peaceful and secure Nigeria. He was speaking at the media briefing for the 2021 Nigerian Army Day Celebrations (NADCEL),

Yahaya said the 2021 NADCEL would be low-keyed, given the circumstances that preceded his appointment. He pointed out that the celebration would afford the Nigerian army to showcase the doggedness and unwavering commitment of its personnel in the face of daunting security challenges

He said: “The event is celebrated to equally bring to the knowledge of all Nigerian Army personnel and indeed all Nigerians that the war was an unfortunate tragedy and the reconciliation afterwards should be instrumental to strengthening our national unity. In subsequent celebrations, the NA uses NADCEL as a medium to reflect on its performances in previous year for effective projections.

“In doing this, lessons are being drawn from numerous operational activities of the Nigerian Army amid daunting security challenges peculiar to each region of the country. This requires doggedness, commitment, perseverance and sacrifice from all personnel of the Nigerian Army.

“This responsibility has no doubt become compelling, particularly in view of our multifaceted security challenges. The Nigerian Army with the collective effort, cooperation and commitment of other security agencies as well as citizens have been able to live up to its expectations though with some room for improvement.

“We are also profoundly mindful of the confidence placed on us by the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, President Muhammadu Buhari, and indeed the citizens to defeat our adversaries and secure the territorial integrity of our dear nation.

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars, click hereto apply today.