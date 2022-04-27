From Gyang Bere, Jos

Founder of Yahaya Kwande Foundation, Yusuf Yahaya-Kwande, a resident of Plateau State has been applauded for providing artisan skills and scholarship to indigent persons (Almajiriri) in Kano State.

The intervention programme, tagged “Engausar Almajiriri”, aimed at providing requisite skills to indigent persons who have no privilege of going to school to learn skills that will make them economically self reliance.

Founder of ENGAUSAR HUB, Engr. Mustapha Habu Ringim disclosed this recently while assessing Engausar Almajiriri programme in Kano and described Yusuf Yahaya-Kwande as philanthropist who has demostrated uncommon patriotism towards changing the narratives of poverty, unemployment in Northern Nigeria.

He said the service rendered by Yahaya-Kwande Foundation to God and humanity has created positive impact, saying the “Engausar Almajirirai” intervention programme would live a greater impact on the less privileged youths in the society.

He said, “We have started a model of ‘Almajirirai’ system within our jurisdiction, called ENGAUSAR ALMAJIRAI, under Engausa Global Tech. Hub, which had recently attracted an intervention from NITDA Nigeria and a Philanthropist, Yusuf Yahaya-Kwande.

“I don’t want to say much about the outcome of the intervention programme at the moment, but we believe that it is going to do alot in addressing unemployment and poverty.”

Engr. Ringim called on Northern elites to resuscitate the Almajiriri System of Education, introduced by former President Goodluck Jonathan to mob out idle youths to channel their energy towards productive venture.

He noted that Jonathan did his best during his tenure, and that Nigerians expected the incumbent government and the next one to build on where the immediate past government stopped.

“I don’t know how Northern Nigeria is becoming so loose that our communities find it difficult to maintain an essential infrastructures like those installed in the ALMAJIRI SCHOOL SYSTEM initiated by former President Goodluck Jonathan’s government.

“We allowed the structures and the equipment to rot away, instead of maximizing the system, we abandoned the schools and no one cares to adopt the strategy even in our localities, neither from our individual philanthropies nor from the NGO’s within our communities.” He stated.