Gyang Bere, Jos

The Yahaya Kwande Foundation has donated inspirational books for the rehabilitation of inmates at the Jos Correctional Services.

CLAPAI Orphanage Jos, Hope For Survival Orphanage Abuja and Trust International, Jos also received free books for learning.

Founder of the Foundation and Chief Executive Officer, Yusuf Yahaya-Kwande, who presented the books in sperate occasions in Jos, said the materials will give the inmates hope and opportunities to explore new venture in life after serving their jail terms and contribute meaningfully to economic growth of the country.

“Studies have shown that book reading in prison can be therapeutic, help give the inmates hope, educate and motivate them to explore new ventures in life.

” It can reduce stress and minimizes the occurrence of violence and suicides.

Our aim at Yahaya Kwande Foundation is that after some inmates have served their time in prison and are set free, they go home with a new mentality about the importance of life and freedom and work to be functioning members of their economy, contributors to the community and good role models to their friends and families.”

Yusuf said the foundation engaged in books donation to reactivate reading culture and to play its part in bringing the joy of reading to many families who might otherwise have no access to books, thereby availing them the opportunity to improve their lives.

“We buy books from Spine and Label bookstore Abuja and partner with them to select books of various genres and curricula for the users’ needs.

“So far, we have delivered 800 books to 2 orphanages, 1 School and 1 prison. Our next delivery is planned for Benue prison, a school in Abuja and another orphanage.”

Yusuf explained that the foundation has made contact with reputable publishers abroad in order to import thousands of books to execute the project across the country.

Public Relations Officer, Correctional Services, Plateau State Command, Martha N. Banda said the services appreciated the book donated by the Yahaya Kwande Foundation to their adult schools in the facilities.

“The books donated to the inmates will help enhance their learning ability, improve their vocabularies ,most importantly occupy their minds from negative tendencies which will help contribute to their turning new leave’s and becoming better individuals in the society.

“The importance of books can never be ignored, be it educational, best sellers novels or inspirational books etc, books are full of knowledge, It gives you wisdom, solution, new perspective, imagination, improves your confidence, and improves your mental health.”